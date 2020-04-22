Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,237 to 145,694: RKI

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases increased by 2,237 to 145,694, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Wednesday, marking a second consecutive day of new infections accelerating. The reported death toll rose by 281 to 4,879, the tally showed. Trump agrees to help New York double coronavirus testing, governor says

U.S. President Donald Trump agreed to have the federal government help procure chemical reagents and other supplies needed for New York to double its testing capacity for the novel coronavirus, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Tuesday. Cuomo, speaking at a briefing after meeting with Trump in Washington earlier in the day, also said the president indicated he would work to get federal funding to states in the next financial aid legislation to be passed by Congress. U.S. coronavirus cases top 800,000, doubling in two weeks: Reuters tally

U.S. coronavirus cases topped 800,000 on Tuesday, doubling in about two weeks, according to a Reuters tally. The United States has by far the world's largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, almost four times as many infections as Spain, the country with the second-highest number. Globally, cases topped 2.5 million on Tuesday, with North America accounting for one-third of all cases. Drug championed by Trump for coronavirus shows no benefit, possible harm in study awaiting validation

An old malaria drug touted by U.S. President Donald Trump as a "game changer" in the fight against the coronavirus provided no benefit and potentially higher risk of death for patients at U.S. veterans hospitals, according to an analysis that has been submitted for expert review. There are currently no approved treatments or vaccines specifically for the new coronavirus. But decades old hydroxychloroquine has been widely used in an attempt to alter the course of the COVID-19 respiratory illness based on anecdotal reports that it may provide some benefit. CDC chief warns second COVID-19 wave may be worse, arriving with flu season

A second wave of the coronavirus is expected to hit the United States next winter and could strike much harder than the first because it would likely arrive at the start of influenza season, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned on Tuesday. "There's a possibility that the assault of the virus on our nation next winter will actually be even more difficult than the one we just went through," CDC Director Robert Redfield told the Washington Post in an interview. Global coronavirus cases pass 2.5 million as U.S. tally surpasses 800,000

Global coronavirus infections surpassed 2.5 million on Tuesday, according to a Reuters tally, with U.S. cases surpassing 800,000. The figure includes more than 170,000 deaths, two-thirds of which have been reported in Europe. Quest Diagnostics starts antibody testing for coronavirus

Quest Diagnostics Inc said on Tuesday it has started testing using blood samples to detect COVID-19 antibodies and expects to ramp up capacity over the coming weeks as public health experts push for wider testing in the United States. Quest said it was using tests made by Abbott Laboratories and PerkinElmer Inc's Euroimmun. Both tests use blood serum specimens to detect the presence of immunoglobulin class G (IgG) antibodies. IgG antibody response typically develops by 14 days after symptoms set in. Asia pivots toward plants for protein as coronavirus stirs meat safety fears

Demand for plant-based protein foods is surging in Asia, suppliers say, as suspicion over possible links between wild animal meat and the new coronavirus drives some consumers, particularly in Hong Kong and mainland China, to rethink diets. Though still a tiny business compared to Asia's giant meat supply chain, vegetarian alternatives to meat, dairy and seafood are gaining growing custom from people like Hong Kong-based fitness trainer Mike Lee. Japan's Nagasaki confirms 33 coronavirus cases on cruise ship docked for repairs

Authorities in Japan's western prefecture of Nagasaki have confirmed 33 coronavirus infections on an Italian cruise ship docked for repairs, they said on Wednesday, appealing for help from the central government to tackle the incident. Tests proved positive for 33 of the 56 close shipboard contacts of a single one of the vessel's 623 crew whose infection had been confirmed on Tuesday, they added. China reports 30 new coronavirus cases in mainland, up from day earlier

Mainland China reported on Wednesday 30 new coronavirus cases, 23 of which were so-called imported cases involving travellers from overseas, up from 11 a day earlier. The National Health Commission said in a statement the number of new asymptomatic patients, who are infected with the virus but not showing symptoms, also rose to 42 from 37 a day earlier.

