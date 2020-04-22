British plane carrying Turkish medical equipment arrives in UK

British plane carrying Turkish medical equipment arrives in UKReuters | Ankara | Updated: 22-04-2020 11:16 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 10:34 IST
A British military plane carrying medical protective equipment from Turkey landed in the UK early on Wednesday, Turkey's state-owned Anadolu news agency reported.
Healthcare workers on the frontline of the coronavirus outbreak are increasingly reporting shortages of gear.
