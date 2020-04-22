Iceland offers $420 million aid for firms and families hit by lockdown

Iceland will inject an additional $420 million into the economy with a package of measures to help smaller businesses and vulnerable groups recover from the coronavirus lockdown, the government said late on Tuesday. Jobseekers and low-income families will get extra help, and companies that have had to halt operations will be compensated, the government said. Smaller businesses will be offered immediate supports loans, it added.

"Today's announcement reflects our priorities to protect jobs, embrace our people and look to the future," Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir said in a statement.

