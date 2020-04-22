Police in English town warn public about man with weapons-BBC

Police in English town warn public about man with weapons-BBCReuters | London | Updated: 22-04-2020 14:39 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 14:39 IST
The police in Kent, southeast England, have warned the public to stay away from an area in the town of Chatham where a man with weapons has been seen on a balcony, the BBC reported on Wednesday.
Footage on social media appeared to show a man shooting randomly in various directions. Kent police were not immediately available for comment. (writing by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Michael Holden)