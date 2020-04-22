COVID-19 patients can get treatment at private hospitals at their own cost: Punjab govt

Left Menu
Punjab government has said that COVID-19 patients can go to private hospitals but will have to bear the treatment cost.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 22-04-2020 14:47 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 14:47 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Punjab government has said that COVID-19 patients can go to private hospitals but will have to bear the treatment cost. "COVID-19 patients, who go to private hospitals for their treatment, will bear the cost from their own pocket. However, no private hospital shall charge them exceeding Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) rates valid in Delhi NCR," the Punjab Health Department said in a release.

A total of 245 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Punjab, as per the data released by the Union Ministry of Health. 39 have been cured and discharged, while 16 persons have succumbed to coronavirus. A total of 19,984 confirmed cases have been reported in India including 640 deaths. 3,870 people, who were COVID-19 positive, have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday. (ANI)

