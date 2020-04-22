Left Menu
Police arrest suspected armed man following incident in English town

Reuters | London | Updated: 22-04-2020 16:13 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 14:56 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

British police said they had arrested a man after armed officers responded to reports that of a suspect brandishing weapons on the balcony of a block of apartments in Chatham, Kent, southeast England.

Footage on social media had appeared to show a man shooting randomly in various directions from an apartment at the top of a housing block. "Members of the public reported seeing a man on a balcony with weapons and patrols, including armed officers, attended the scene," Kent Police said in a statement.

"The police helicopter was also deployed and a man in 30s has now been arrested on suspicion of firearms offences." The statement said officers had discovered four suspected imitation firearms at the scene.

