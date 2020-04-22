Left Menu
Development News Edition

GRAPHIC-Coffee, chocolates and pills shield Swiss stocks from virus rout

Reuters | Updated: 22-04-2020 16:05 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 15:30 IST
GRAPHIC-Coffee, chocolates and pills shield Swiss stocks from virus rout
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Shielded by the resilience of three behemoth defensive stocks, the Swiss blue-chip index has comfortably weathered the coronavirus storm compared with other European benchmarks which have sustained up to three times more damage.

With no direct exposure to oil, airlines or other sectors battered by the pandemic, the Swiss Market Index is down less than 10% since the beginning of the year. The pan-European STOXX 600 index has slumped 21% in the same period. Switzerland is home to the world's biggest food group Nestle and pharmaceutical giants Roche and Novartis, all of whose earnings typically hold up even when markets are in turmoil and economic indicators turning south.

Nestle, Roche, and Novartis make up over 70% of the blue-chip index, which has a market capitalization of 1.16 trillion Swiss francs ($1.2 trillion). The trio is the biggest company by market value in Europe. Nestle, known globally for its packaged products like Maggi soups, KitKat chocolate bars, and Nescafe instant coffee, has been a top pick for investors while restrictions to contain the virus are forcing people around the world to stay at home.

"Markets that are more heavily weighted in defensives in general and pharmaceuticals in particular (Switzerland notably) tend to outperform, while countries heavily weighted in banks and oil and gas tend to lag (typically Italy, France or Norway)," Makor Capital Markets strategist Stéphane Barbier de la Serre said. Healthcare and foods have clearly found favor with investors since mid-February, when the virus broke out in Europe, leading to much smaller losses than for banks, carmakers, or travel and leisure stocks.

Within those sectors, Swiss names have been the top picks. Analysts warn, however, that the heavy weighting of a handful of stocks in major indexes can give investors a false sense of security.

For example, never before has the overall weight of the top five S&P 500 stocks been as high as now, with Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Alphabet and Microsoft (FAAAM) making up 22% of the index with 500 constituents. A rise in just a few stocks can, therefore, lift an index even if many of its constituents are actually losing ground. ($1 = 0.9691 Swiss francs)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Samsung launches wellness apps for Smart TV platform

Samsung Electronics has announced that Samsung Smart TVs in a variety of regions around the world will have access to six new health and wellness applications in partnership with fitness brands. Later in the year, these apps will be part of...

No pay cuts, layoffs but Mideast firm rethinks food security

One of the biggest private employers in the Middle East has no plans to cut salaries or lay off any of its 44,000 workers, but the pandemic is changing its thinking about food security, retail and tourism. Majid Al Futtaim owns and operates...

Civic official moots idea of adopting Dharavi families

In a bid to help Dharavi residents who are facing financial crisis due to the coronavirus-enforced lockdown, a senior civic official has come up with a novel concept of adopting families from the containment zones of Mumbais slum area for n...

T20 WC semi-final exit will hurt for a long time, says England's Tammy Beaumont

Englands Tammy Beaumont has said that the exit from the T20 World Cup semi-final due to an abandoned game would hurt the side for a long time to come. England and India were slated to clash in the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup at th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020