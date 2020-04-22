Swiss coronavirus death toll surpasses 1,200

The Swiss death toll from the new coronavirus has reached 1,217, the country's public health ministry said on Wednesday, rising from 1,187 people on Tuesday.

The number of positive tests also increased to 28,268 from 28,063 on Tuesday, it said. The rise in new cases has decelerated in recent days, allowing the government to start relaxing restrictions from April 27.

