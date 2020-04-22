Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: India gifts 23 tonnes of essential medicines to Nepal

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 22-04-2020 17:18 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 17:18 IST
COVID-19: India gifts 23 tonnes of essential medicines to Nepal

India on Wednesday sent 23 tonnes of essential medicines to Nepal to help it fight the coronavirus pandemic which has infected 45 people in the country. Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli thanked his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi for the “generous support”.

"I thank Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji for India's generous support of 23 tonnes of essential medicines to Nepal, to fight COVID-19 Pandemic. The medicines were handed over to the Minister for Health and Population today by the Ambassador of India," Oli said in a tweet. As part of the ongoing bilateral cooperation to fight the coronavirus, India’s ambassador Vinay Mohan Kwatra handed over the consignment to Minister for Health and Population Bhanubhakta Dhakal, the Indian mission here said in a statement.

"The consignment, as a gift from the people of India to people of Nepal, includes 8.25 lakh doses of essential medicines, 3.2 lakh doses of Paracetamol and 2.5 lakh doses of Hydroxychloroquine,” it said. The initiative manifests the continuing cooperation between India and Nepal in all situations and circumstances, the statement said.

“Indian and Nepali health professionals are collaborating their efforts on ground to contain and stop this pandemic. India is committed to prepare, act and succeed together in partnership with Nepal and other South Asian partner countries in this hour of challenge,” the Indian embassy added. Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases in Nepal has reached 45, a Health Ministry spokesperson said.

Three patients were discharged from hospital. So far, seven persons have been cured while 38 people undergoing treatment in different hospitals. Last month, Prime Minister Modi held a video conference of SAARC leaders and offered all possible assistance to the neighbouring countries, pledging USD 10 million to SAARC COVID-19 Emergency Fund.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

NFL-Teams turn to virtual NFL Draft parties amid coronavirus outbreak

The NFL Draft usually brings fans together in hopes their team can land a blue-chip prospect but the coronavirus outbreak has scuppered those plans this week and fans are instead ready to party in a virtual format.The NFL Draft, typically a...

T20 WC will lose charm if held behind closed doors: Imam-Ul-Haq

Pakistans opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq on Wednesday said that if the upcoming T20 World Cup happens behind closed doors, then the tournament would end up losing its charm. Playing cricket without crowds would look odd. If T20 World Cup takes...

S Africa minister fined over lockdown lunch visit

South Africas communications minister has paid an admission of guilt fine for lunch at a friends house during the lockdown, the national prosecuting authority said Wednesday. Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Stella Ndabeni-A...

Iran says it will fare better than others after oil crash amid battered economy

Iran will not suffer as much as other countries from the oil price plunge as it is less reliant on crude exports, its president said on Wednesday, with the state budget depending far less than before on oil revenue due to U.S. sanctions. Bu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020