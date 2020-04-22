Dutch coronavirus cases rise by 708 to 34,842 -health authorities

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Netherlands rose by 708 to 34,842, health authorities said on Wednesday, with 138 new deaths.

The country's death toll stands at 4,054, the Netherlands Institute for Public Health (RIVM) said in its daily update. The RIVM repeated the actual numbers are likely higher, as not all likely cases are tested.

