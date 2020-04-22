Left Menu
Development News Edition

Swiss will not impose mask-wearing obligation against coronavirus

Reuters | Updated: 22-04-2020 18:41 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 18:41 IST
Swiss will not impose mask-wearing obligation against coronavirus

Switzerland will not impose a general obligation on citizens to wear protective masks as the country starts relaxing its coronavirus restrictions next week, the government said on Wednesday.

Healthy people will not need to wear masks in public, with rules on keeping distance and washing hands remaining the best protective measures, it said. Still, some areas may need masks, with one million masks a day being supplied to retailers for two weeks, it added.

The government also repeated its guidance for residents, especially sick people, to stay home to prevent the spread of the disease which has killed 1,217 people so far. Switzerland, which is due to start relaxing restrictions on April 27 with the reopening of hairdressers and beauty salons, has allowed the southern canton of Ticino to extend until May 3 tighter curbs on business there, the government added.

The canton bordering Italy has been one of the worst hit regions, with a fifth of the country's death toll and 11% of its cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus movement ban for seniors, youth illegal - Bosnia'S top court

Bosnias top court ruled on Wednesday that a measure curtailing freedom of movement for people older than 65 and younger than 18 to try and halt the spread of the coronavirus is not in line with the constitution. In response to an appeal by ...

Jagan speaks to Vijay Rupani on stranded fishermen issue; AP to extend Rs 2K aid to each fisherman

The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday decided to extend a one-time financial assistance of Rs 2,000 each to about 6,000 fishermen from the state stranded at Veraval in Gujarat in view of the ongoing nationwide lockdown due to the COVID...

Delhi government forms audit committee to monitor COVID-19 deaths

The Delhi government has constituted a three-member committee to audit on a daily basis the deaths caused by novel coronavirus in the national capital. According to an order issued by the health department, the committee headed by former di...

Production to resume slowly due to lockdown impact: Dixon Technologies

Dixon Technologies, a contract manufacturer in electronic goods, expects slow resumption of production due to the lockdown, a top company official on Tuesday. The company, which has two manufacturing units in Noida and Tirupati, is yet to c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020