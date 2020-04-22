Odisha: 1 more person tests positive for COVID-19 in Jajpur, state tally 83 now
One more person has tested positive for coronavirus in Odisha's Jajpur, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 83.ANI | Jajpur (Odisha) | Updated: 22-04-2020 18:47 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 18:47 IST
One more person has tested positive for coronavirus in Odisha's Jajpur, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 83.
Out of the 83 positive coronavirus cases, 50 are active cases. 32 patients have recovered and one death has been reported so far, according to the information provided by the Information and Public Relations Department, Odisha.
The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country is 19,984, including 15,474 active cases. So far, 3,869 patients have been cured and discharged while 640 deaths have been recorded, as per data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)
