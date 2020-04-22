Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha: 1 more person tests positive for COVID-19 in Jajpur, state tally 83 now

One more person has tested positive for coronavirus in Odisha's Jajpur, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 83.

ANI | Jajpur (Odisha) | Updated: 22-04-2020 18:47 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 18:47 IST
Odisha: 1 more person tests positive for COVID-19 in Jajpur, state tally 83 now
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

One more person has tested positive for coronavirus in Odisha's Jajpur, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 83.

Out of the 83 positive coronavirus cases, 50 are active cases. 32 patients have recovered and one death has been reported so far, according to the information provided by the Information and Public Relations Department, Odisha.

The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country is 19,984, including 15,474 active cases. So far, 3,869 patients have been cured and discharged while 640 deaths have been recorded, as per data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Saudi Arabia may re-route tankers if U.S. imposes crude import ban - sources

Saudi Arabia is looking into re-routing millions of barrels of oil onboard tankers sailing to the United States if President Donald Trump decides to block imports of crude from the Kingdom, shipping and trade sources say.Some 40 million bar...

Coronavirus movement ban for seniors, youth illegal - Bosnia'S top court

Bosnias top court ruled on Wednesday that a measure curtailing freedom of movement for people older than 65 and younger than 18 to try and halt the spread of the coronavirus is not in line with the constitution. In response to an appeal by ...

Jagan speaks to Vijay Rupani on stranded fishermen issue; AP to extend Rs 2K aid to each fisherman

The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday decided to extend a one-time financial assistance of Rs 2,000 each to about 6,000 fishermen from the state stranded at Veraval in Gujarat in view of the ongoing nationwide lockdown due to the COVID...

Delhi government forms audit committee to monitor COVID-19 deaths

The Delhi government has constituted a three-member committee to audit on a daily basis the deaths caused by novel coronavirus in the national capital. According to an order issued by the health department, the committee headed by former di...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020