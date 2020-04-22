No ICMR, NICED supplied COVID test kits in West Bengal, says state health dept

Left Menu
The West Bengal government on Wednesday said that it has zero kits supplied by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Disease (NICED) which can test COVID-19 patients as per the ICMR guidelines.

22-04-2020
Image Credit: ANI

The West Bengal government on Wednesday said that it has zero kits supplied by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Disease (NICED) which can test COVID-19 patients as per the ICMR guidelines. Taking to Twitter, the state's Department of Health and Family Welfare said that the rapid testing kits supplied by ICMR are being held back on account of poor functioning as per ICMR advisory.

"3 types of ICMR-supplied COVID-19 test kits and their present status in Bengal: 1. Rapid testing kits -They are being held back on account of poor functioning as per ICMR advisory. 2. BGI RT PCR kits -They are being withdrawn as per communication from NICED on 21st April," the department tweeted. "3. Antigen Kits - Not supplied to hospitals in Bengal. Thus, as on 22nd Apr, WBDHFW has 0 kits supplied from ICMR/NICED which can test a COVID patient as per ICMR recommendations," it added.

However, the state government also assured that every possible effort was being made to address the situation. "Assuring all citizens that every possible effort is being made to address this situation," another tweet by the health department read.

According to officials, there were 274 active coronavirus cases in the state as on Tuesday. (ANI)

