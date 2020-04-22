Left Menu
No new COVID-19 case reported in Himachal Pradesh today

No new case of coronavirus was reported in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, said the state's Health Department.

ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 22-04-2020 19:07 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 19:07 IST
No new COVID-19 case reported in Himachal Pradesh today
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

No new case of coronavirus was reported in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, said the state's Health Department. According to the Health Department, the total number of persons that tested positive for the coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh till to date is 39, including 23 active cases.

Till now, 11 patients have recovered after treatment, and one death has been reported in the State. None of the patients is in a serious or critical condition, added the Health Department. The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country are 19,984, including 15,474 active cases of the virus.

So far, 3,869 patients have either been cured or discharged while 640 deaths have been recorded in the country, as per data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

