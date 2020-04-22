Left Menu
Development News Edition

Too little, too late? Mexico unveils $26 bln coronavirus stimulus

Reuters | Updated: 22-04-2020 20:41 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 20:41 IST
Too little, too late? Mexico unveils $26 bln coronavirus stimulus

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday he will increase spending on social programs and critical projects by $25.6 billion in a delayed attempt to jump-start the coronavirus-hit economy. Lopez Obrador's announcement comes a day after the central bank on Tuesday unveiled $31 billion in support for the financial system, with about a third of destined to a financing facility for banks to boost lending.

"Efficiency, honesty and austerity will allow us to increase the budget to strengthen social programs and critical projects by 622,556 million pesos ($25.6 billion)," Lopez Obrador said at his regular morning news conference. The announced package was short on details, but appeared to go far beyond the $2.5 billion he last week said the government was preparing to inject into the economy in May.

However, the plan was met with some skepticism after criticism of his reluctance to support businesses and jobs with aggressive relief measures. The private sector and economists warn the economy risks deep recession without major support. Nikhil Sanghani, an economist at London-based Capital Economics, called Lopez Obrador's announcement a welcome sign he may be ditching frugality, but warned that at around 3% of GDP the package was far smaller than the fiscal support enacted in other emerging markets.

"We fear that this has come too late in the day. That's why we still expect an 8% fall in Mexico's GDP this year, and only a gradual recovery after the coronavirus shock," Sanghani said. Lopez Obrador said the federal government will reduce its activities except for the key energy, health and security sectors, and social programs and his flagship infrastructure projects, such as a new airport and refinery.

He also ordered a reduction of up to 25% in high-level bureaucrat's salaries, including his own. "We will rigorously implement the law of republican austerity," he said.

The Bank of Mexico also cut borrowing costs by 50 basis points on Tuesday. The left-leaning leader repeated his vow to issue 3 million loans for small businesses in the formal and informal economy and to create 2 million jobs.

"This will make it possible to protect 70% of Mexican families, equivalent to 25 million homes, especially the poor and middle class," Lopez Obrador said. It was not immediately clear what areas would face cuts or how 2 million jobs would be created amid a steepening recession. Lopez Obrador promised not to "indebt" the country, or increase revenue through higher taxes or fuel price hikes. ($1 = 24.3300 Mexican pesos)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Only Centre has exclusive powers to fix minimum price for sugarcane, holds SC

The Supreme Court held on Wednesday that only the Centre has the exclusive power to fix the minimum price of sugarcane and the state government can only fix the remunerative or advised price which has to be higher than the one fixed by the ...

Climate activists to emerge stronger from coronavirus crisis, says Greta Thunberg

By Megan Rowling BARCELONA, April 22 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The worlds young climate activists will come out of the coronavirus crisis even stronger and more motivated than before, their figurehead Greta Thunberg predicted on Wednesda...

Team WE win opening round of LPL playoffs

Team WE ousted eStar 3-1 on Wednesday in the opening round of the spring playoffs of Chinas League of Legends Pro League. The eighth-seeded Team WE needed a victory in the final match of the spring season round robin on Monday to climb to 8...

Pandemic warms relationship between Trump, Mexican president

The COVID-19 pandemic could have been a fraught moment for US-Mexico relations two leaders from opposite ends of the political spectrum facing the largest crisis ever confronted by either administration. Instead, presidents Donald Trump an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020