Left Menu
Development News Edition

Swiss federal budget could plunge to deficit due to coronavirus impact

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 22-04-2020 20:49 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 20:49 IST
Swiss federal budget could plunge to deficit due to coronavirus impact

Switzerland's federal government budget could swing to a deficit of 40 billion Swiss francs ($41.19 billion) or more this year due to mounting unemployment caused by the coronavirus, Finance Minister Ueli Maurer said on Wednesday. "The unemployment rate will have a massive influence on the budget deficit," Maurer told a news conference in Bern. "If the unemployment situation gets worse..then the budget deficit could rise to 40 billion francs or more."

The deficit would be caused by increased costs for unemployment insurance, Maurer said. "At the moment we can simply say that at the end of the year the situation will look much worse than at the start of the year. How much, we still have to judge." Switzerland ran a federal budget surplus of 3.60 billion francs in 2019 as higher-than-expected revenue and a spending undershoot kept state finances firmly in the green.

($1 = 0.9711 Swiss francs)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

T20 World Cup could be pushed to 2021 with IPL taking its slot: McCullum

Former New Zealand skipper and IPL franchise coach Brendon McCullum on Wednesday advocated for this years mens T20 World Cup could be postponed to early next year with a rescheduled cash-rich league taking its slot. As far as 2021 womens OD...

Canada's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 8% to 1,871 - official health data

The total number of people killed by the coronavirus in Canada rose by just over 8 to 1,871 in a day, official data posted by the public health agency showed on Wednesday.In a statement posted shortly after 1100 eastern time 1500 GMT, it sa...

Only Centre has exclusive powers to fix minimum price for sugarcane, holds SC

The Supreme Court held on Wednesday that only the Centre has the exclusive power to fix the minimum price of sugarcane and the state government can only fix the remunerative or advised price which has to be higher than the one fixed by the ...

Climate activists to emerge stronger from coronavirus crisis, says Greta Thunberg

By Megan Rowling BARCELONA, April 22 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The worlds young climate activists will come out of the coronavirus crisis even stronger and more motivated than before, their figurehead Greta Thunberg predicted on Wednesda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020