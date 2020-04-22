Singapore reports 1,016 more coronavirus cases, 12th death

Singapore's health ministry on Wednesday confirmed another 1,016 cases of the novel coronavirus, taking the total infections in the Southeast Asian island nation to 10,141.

It also reported its twelfth death, an 84-year-old female and a Singapore citizen, from the disease. She died on Tuesday night. The health ministry said most of the cases were among migrant workers living in dormitories, a group that accounts for more than three quarters of the city-state's infections.

Among the new cases, 15 are Singaporeans or permanent residents, while 967 cases are foreign workers living in dormitories. The country had on Tuesday extended a partial lockdown until June 1.

