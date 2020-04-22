Saudi has financial capacity to deal with coronavirus crisis -finmin

Saudi Arabia has the financial capacity to deal with the global economic crisis caused by the new coronavirus outbreak and keep the deficit under control, the kingdom's finance minister said on Wednesday.

The government does not expect to withdraw more than 120 billion riyals ($31.89 billion), Mohammed al-Jadaan said. ($1 = 3.7625 riyals)

