Left Menu
Development News Edition

Albanian shops, courts, taxis resume work next week, with conditions

Reuters | Tirana | Updated: 22-04-2020 22:46 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 22:26 IST
Albanian shops, courts, taxis resume work next week, with conditions

Albania, which already began this week to loosen some of the tightest coronavirus restrictions in Europe, will let some more shops, courts and taxis resume business beginning next week, provided that they meet hygiene and social distancing standards.

Albania has officially recorded 27 deaths from the COVID-19 disease caused by the new coronavirus. It has ordered most people confined to their homes for most of the day, but this week it eased restrictions to allow 600 types of activities, from fishing to mining. Albanians must register on an app for permission to shop for essentials, for no more than 90 minutes per day.

Health Minister Ogerta Manastirliu said that if the data on new cases remains stable, that would be extended to 2 1/2 hours per day. Among businesses that would be re-opened next week, she listed clothes, shoes, textiles, furniture, lighting, electronic equipment and flower retailers. Taxis would be permitted to drive but only between towns and only with a single passenger. After that, moves to re-open the economy would be taken in two-week stages, provided there was no surge in new cases, hospitalizations or use of intensive care units. Lockdown measures could be re-applied as an "emergency brake" if necessary.

"Any business already open and those that will be opened will be legally bound to apply protocols for the safety of workers, otherwise they will incur penalties from the task-force being set up to monitor the new rules," she added. Businesses with a higher risk of spreading the virus, such as garments workshops, will be monitored by the health ministry. The opposition called for such workshops to be shut down after 18 fresh cases were reported on Wednesday in a town near Tirana.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

US will have second wave of coronavirus: health official

Novartis to sponsor large clinical trial of HCQ in hospitalised COVID-19 patients

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

WHO chief urges US to reconsider funding, says 'virus will be with us for a long time'

The head of the World Health Organization WHO said on Wednesday that he hoped the Trump administration would reconsider its suspension of funding, but that his main focus was on ending the pandemic and saving lives. There were worrying upwa...

Pompeo presses China to allow lab inspections amid pandemic

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday pressed China to allow inspectors into sensitive laboratories, voicing concern about their security amid the global COVID-19 pandemic. Pompeo has refused to rule out that the deadly virus leake...

JD Gaming's 'Kanavi' wins LPL Spring Split MVP

JD Gaming jungler Jin-hyeok Kanavi Seo was named the Spring Split MVP in Chinas League of Legends Pro League. The 19-year-old South Korean star helped JD Gaming finish the regular season in second place with 12-4 record.Kanavi participated ...

WHO chief hopes US will reconsider freeze

The World Health Organization chief says he hopes the United States will reconsider its freeze in funding for his agency and vowed to keep working on saving lives despite calls for his resignation from some U.S. lawmakers. WHO Director-Gene...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020