Italy tops 25,000 coronavirus-related deaths

Deaths in Italy related to the coronavirus pandemic topped 25,000 on Wednesday

The number of dead and new positives continue to plateau for Italy, the first western country to be hit by the crisis. The civil protection agency reported 437 people had died with the virus in the last 25 hours, a 1.7% increase in the death toll to 25,085. The number of positive cases rose 1.5% to 183,857

Pressure on health services continued to ease, with fewer people both hospitalized and in intensive care. Italy's interior minister, meanwhile, confirmed that none of some 150 migrants rescued by an aid group and quarantined at sea have tested positive for the virus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.