Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tanzania's president calls for debt forgiveness to help battle virus

Reuters | Dar Es Salaam | Updated: 22-04-2020 22:58 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 22:58 IST
Tanzania's president calls for debt forgiveness to help battle virus

Tanzania's President John Magufuli called on international creditors on Wednesday to cancel debts owed by African nations to enable them use the savings to battle the coronavirus. Tanzania has so far reported 284 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. Authorities have been urging people to observe personal hygiene to slow its spread, but Magufuli has so far rejected calls to lock down the main city, Dar es Salaam.

"African countries' economic capacity is not the same as that of developed countries," Magufuli told a televised meeting of top security organs. He singled out the World Bank, which has been offering new lending to nations on the continent to help them tackle the health crisis. "Instead of offering more loans to fight corona, they should forgive debts," the president said.

Tanzania spends 700 billion shillings ($303.03 million) every month to service its debts, with close to 200 billion shillings going to the World Bank, Magufuli said. Magufuli said locking down Dar es Salaam would cause too much damage to Tanzania's economy.

"Dar es Salaam is a port city. Therefore, let us continue to take serious preventive measures and not lock down," Magufuli said, citing the large portion of government revenue derived from the city. ($1 = 2,310.0000 Tanzanian shillings)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

US will have second wave of coronavirus: health official

Novartis to sponsor large clinical trial of HCQ in hospitalised COVID-19 patients

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Confined by lockdown, some students in France queue for donated food

Unable to work part-time jobs under the coronavirus lockdown, some students in French universities are surviving on food donated by the authorities as they struggle to meet living expenses. Queuing for food handouts has become a ritual for ...

J&K HC hears government submissions over Darbar Move, reserves order

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Wednesday heard the governments submissions over the impending Darbar Move amidst the coronavirus outbreak and reserved its order. The practice of Darbar Move, under which the state government functions i...

WHO chief urges US to reconsider funding, says 'virus will be with us for a long time'

The head of the World Health Organization WHO said on Wednesday that he hoped the Trump administration would reconsider its suspension of funding, but that his main focus was on ending the pandemic and saving lives. There were worrying upwa...

Pompeo presses China to allow lab inspections amid pandemic

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday pressed China to allow inspectors into sensitive laboratories, voicing concern about their security amid the global COVID-19 pandemic. Pompeo has refused to rule out that the deadly virus leake...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020