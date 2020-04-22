Left Menu
Development News Edition

No. of active coronavirus cases in Ladakh falls to two

PTI | Leh | Updated: 22-04-2020 23:07 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 23:07 IST
No. of active coronavirus cases in Ladakh falls to two

With two more coronavirus patients recovering from the infection in Ladakh, the number of active cases in the union territory has fallen to two, a senior government official said on Wednesday. The latest two patients who recovered are from Leh and Kargil districts.

Commissioner Secretary (Health) Rigzin Samphel said results for all 83 samples -- 74 from Kargil and nine from Leh -- which were received from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), New Delhi have come back negative for coronavirus. "These include the results of two patients, one each from Leh and Kargil, who had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier. This was the second time that their tests came negative and (they) were accordingly declared cured," he told reporters.

The number of active cases in Ladakh is two. Kargil has zero active cases, he said. The total number of coronavirus cases in Ladakh stands at 18.

"The COVID-19 cure rate of UT Ladakh is 88.8 per cent and the condition of both the positive COVID-19 patients of UT Ladakh is stable," the Directorate of Health Services said in an official bulletin. Ladakh Lt Governor R K Mathur lauded the public and the frontline warriors for their support and dedication in battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's (the result of) our joint efforts that today the Ladakhi society has set an example for the rest of the country in controlling the spread of COVID-19," he said. Chairing a meeting to review the overall situation with the heads of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) of Leh and Kargil districts via videoconferencing, Mathur said 112 doctors would be inducted on a contractual basis.

There are 405 posts of doctors in the health department of Ladakh. Of these, 225 are vacant. The Centre recently granted permission to the Ladakh administration to induct 112 doctors on a contractual basis. Kumar also welcomed the return of Ladakh residents, who were stranded in coronavirus-hit Iran, to the union territory.

Kumar also called for starting the work for setting up a medical college in Ladakh on a war footing. "Soon 200 junior engineers will also be engaged on a contractual basis on priority," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

US will have second wave of coronavirus: health official

Novartis to sponsor large clinical trial of HCQ in hospitalised COVID-19 patients

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Confined by lockdown, some students in France queue for donated food

Unable to work part-time jobs under the coronavirus lockdown, some students in French universities are surviving on food donated by the authorities as they struggle to meet living expenses. Queuing for food handouts has become a ritual for ...

J&K HC hears government submissions over Darbar Move, reserves order

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Wednesday heard the governments submissions over the impending Darbar Move amidst the coronavirus outbreak and reserved its order. The practice of Darbar Move, under which the state government functions i...

WHO chief urges US to reconsider funding, says 'virus will be with us for a long time'

The head of the World Health Organization WHO said on Wednesday that he hoped the Trump administration would reconsider its suspension of funding, but that his main focus was on ending the pandemic and saving lives. There were worrying upwa...

Pompeo presses China to allow lab inspections amid pandemic

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday pressed China to allow inspectors into sensitive laboratories, voicing concern about their security amid the global COVID-19 pandemic. Pompeo has refused to rule out that the deadly virus leake...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020