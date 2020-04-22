No. of active coronavirus cases in Ladakh falls to two

With two more coronavirus patients recovering from the infection in Ladakh, the number of active cases in the union territory has fallen to two, a senior government official said on Wednesday. The latest two patients who recovered are from Leh and Kargil districts.

Commissioner Secretary (Health) Rigzin Samphel said results for all 83 samples -- 74 from Kargil and nine from Leh -- which were received from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), New Delhi have come back negative for coronavirus. "These include the results of two patients, one each from Leh and Kargil, who had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier. This was the second time that their tests came negative and (they) were accordingly declared cured," he told reporters.

The number of active cases in Ladakh is two. Kargil has zero active cases, he said. The total number of coronavirus cases in Ladakh stands at 18.

"The COVID-19 cure rate of UT Ladakh is 88.8 per cent and the condition of both the positive COVID-19 patients of UT Ladakh is stable," the Directorate of Health Services said in an official bulletin. Ladakh Lt Governor R K Mathur lauded the public and the frontline warriors for their support and dedication in battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's (the result of) our joint efforts that today the Ladakhi society has set an example for the rest of the country in controlling the spread of COVID-19," he said. Chairing a meeting to review the overall situation with the heads of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) of Leh and Kargil districts via videoconferencing, Mathur said 112 doctors would be inducted on a contractual basis.

There are 405 posts of doctors in the health department of Ladakh. Of these, 225 are vacant. The Centre recently granted permission to the Ladakh administration to induct 112 doctors on a contractual basis. Kumar also welcomed the return of Ladakh residents, who were stranded in coronavirus-hit Iran, to the union territory.

Kumar also called for starting the work for setting up a medical college in Ladakh on a war footing. "Soon 200 junior engineers will also be engaged on a contractual basis on priority," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.