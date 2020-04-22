18 new COVID-19 cases reported in Punjab's Patiala

Eighteen (18) new patients have tested positive for coronavirus in Patiala, said Punjab's Special Chief Secretary KBS Sidhu on Wednesday. "18 new positive cases, all related to the original Rajpura case (where five cases were reported and all were asymptomatic and the virus was transmitted through the same source)," he tweeted.

He added; "No cause for concern; area very securely contained." According to the Punjab Health Department, 257 positive coronavirus cases have been reported in the state.

With 1,486 new cases and 49 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's total number of coronavirus positive cases have risen to 20,471 while the death toll stands at 652 on Wednesday, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. Out of the total number of cases, 15,859 are active cases and 3,959 cured/discharged. (ANI)

