Left Menu
Development News Edition

WHO chief urges US to reconsider funding, says 'virus will be with us for a long time'

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-04-2020 00:47 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 00:05 IST
WHO chief urges US to reconsider funding, says 'virus will be with us for a long time'
WHO D-G Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus Image Credit: ANI

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday that he hoped the Trump administration would reconsider its suspension of funding, but that his main focus was on ending the pandemic and saving lives. There were "worrying upward trends" in early epidemics in parts of Africa and central and South America, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

"Most countries are still in the early stages of their epidemics and some that were affected early in the pandemic are starting to see a resurgence in cases," Tedros told Geneva journalists in a virtual briefing. "Make no mistake we have a long way to go. This virus will be with us for a long time," he said, while noting that epidemics in Western Europe appear to be stabilising or declining.

U.S. President Donald Trump last week criticised the WHO's handling of the pandemic and announced he was suspending funding to the U.N. agency. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday said the United States strongly believes that China's ruling Communist party failed to report the outbreak of the new coronavirus in a timely manner to the WHO. "I hope the freezing of the funding will be reconsidered and the U.S. will once again support WHO's work and continue to save lives," Tedros said. "I hope the U.S. believes that this an important investment, not just to help others but for the U.S. to stay safe also."

The WHO's top emergencies expert Dr. Mike Ryan warned against opening up global travel too quickly, saying it would require "careful risk management". He noted surges in infections in Africa such as a nearly 300 percent increase in cases in Somalia in the past week. "We are at the beginning in Africa," Ryan said.

The WHO officials urged countries to continue investing in preparedness, saying that only 76 percent had surveillance systems to detect cases. "There are still many gaps in the world's defenses and no single country has everything in place," said Tedros.

Amid criticism that it should have acted earlier, Tedros defended the WHO's decision to declare an international emergency only on Jan. 30 - its highest level of alert. "Looking back I think we declared the emergency at the right time and when the world had enough time to respond," said Tedros, adding that on that date there were only 82 COVID-19 cases outside of China and no deaths at the time.

Jeremy Farrar, director of the Wellcome Trust global health charity, said that the world would need to learn to live with the new COVID-19 disease. "This is not a discrete one-off episode. My belief is that this is now an endemic human infection...We're going to have to find ways to deal with that," he told an online media briefing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

US will have second wave of coronavirus: health official

Novartis to sponsor large clinical trial of HCQ in hospitalised COVID-19 patients

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

US Senate's McConnell says to assess impact on debt before considering helping states

U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Wednesday he would like to pause and assess the effects of the trillions of dollars in coronavirus stimulus spending so far before considering assistance to state and local governments.B...

73 cops quarantined after five Moradabad violence accused test positive for COVID-19

As many as 73 police personnel who came in contact with those arrested in connection with the Nawabpura stone-pelting incident here last week were quarantined on Wednesday after five of the accused tested positive for coronavirus, a police ...

Faithfull released from hospital after battling COVID-19

English singer-songwriter Marianne Faithfull has been discharged from a London hospital after being treated for coronavirus. The announcement, posted to Faithfulls social media accounts Wednesday, said the 73-year-old was released after bei...

Red Sox lose draft pick, staffer suspended for 2018 sign stealing

The Boston Red Sox will forfeit this years second-round draft pick due to a pattern of sign-stealing during the 2018 season, Major League Baseball announced Wednesday. MLB also suspended replay operator J.T. Watkins for one year after deter...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020