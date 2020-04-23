Ensemble of international dancers come together in virtual pandemic performance

Even in quarantine, Chilean choreographer and dancer Marco Orellana found inspiration.

He put a call out on social media to dancers from around the world to capture their movements in the tight confines of their isolation amid coronavirus lockdown measures. He then joined these videos in an unusual 5-1/2-minute composition titled "Pandemic." "Most were distressed, without motivation. They had not moved for weeks," Orellana said of the dancers. The individual performances came from 11 countries - Argentina, Brazil, Bulgaria, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, the United States, France, Mexico, Switzerland and Venezuela.

Orellana said the 72 videos reflect the relationship between space and the body in an unprecedented state of isolation. Countries across the globe have decreed total or partial quarantines to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

Orellana hoped that dance might help. "I see it as a healing and liberating space for their bodies," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.