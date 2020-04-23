Left Menu
Global air traffic could drop by up to 1.2 billion passengers -ICAO

Reuters | Updated: 23-04-2020 03:32 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 03:32 IST
International air passenger traffic could drop by as many as 1.2 billion travellers, or two-thirds, by September 2020, as the coronavirus pandemic weighs on demand, the United Nations aviation agency said on Wednesday in a statement, citing projections.

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) estimates that international capacity could drop by as much as two-thirds from previous forecasts for the first three quarters of 2020.

Coronavirus has led to widespread flight cancellations and grounding of aircraft.

