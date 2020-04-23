One more staffer at Delhi State Cancer Institute tests COVID-19 positive

One more COVID-19 case has been reported from Delhi State Cancer Institute on Thursday. The total number of cases linked to the hospital now stands at 30. The new coronavirus patient is staff with the housekeeping department of the hospital.

Before him, 29 people, including nurses and doctors, at the hospital have contracted the infection. The hospital was shut after the discovery of the staffer having COVID-19 on April 20 but was later re-opened on April 21 after sanitisation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.