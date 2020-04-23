Left Menu
Development News Edition

Out of 890 samples, 24 test COVID-19 positive: KGMU Lucknow

A total of 24 samples, out of 890 tested on Wednesday, have tested positive for COVID-19, according to King George's Medical University, Lucknow.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 23-04-2020 11:56 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 11:56 IST
Out of 890 samples, 24 test COVID-19 positive: KGMU Lucknow
King George Medical University, Lucknow.. Image Credit: ANI

A total of 24 samples, out of 890 tested on Wednesday, have tested positive for COVID-19, according to King George's Medical University, Lucknow.

According to information available on the website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as of 11:30 AM on Thursday, 1449 cases have been reported from the state so far with 173 cured/migrated/discharged and 21 deaths.

With 1,409 new cases and 41 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's total number of COVID-19 positive cases reached 21,393 on Thursday, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

Aggressive evacuation of suspected patients in Dharavi planned

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

'COVID-19 symptoms, outcomes in children decoded'

Most children with COVID-19 may exhibit only mild symptoms, if any, requiring only supportive care, with good prognosis and full recovery possible within one to two weeks, according to a review of studies, which presents the clinical manife...

Success of lockdown to be judged finally on our ability to tackle COVID-19: Manmohan Singh

Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh on Thursday said that success of lockdown will be judged finally on the countrys ability to tackle COVID-19 and also asserted that cooperation between the Centre and States is the key to success in th...

UK launches massive bond programme for next 3 months

Britains government plans to sell more government bonds over the next three months than it had previously planned for the entire financial year to fund a surge in public spending in the face of the coronavirus crisis. The UK Debt Management...

Triveni Turbine Turbine partially resumes operations at Bengaluru plants

Steam turbine maker Triveni Turbine Ltd TTL on Thursday announced the partial resumption of the operations of its plants in Bengaluru and stressed that all necessary precautions are being taken to ensure health and safety of its staff and o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020