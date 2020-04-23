Left Menu
Soccer-West Ham's Moyes says game must 'reset' after coronavirus crisis

Reuters | Updated: 23-04-2020 13:46 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 13:09 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

West Ham United manager David Moyes has said the financial difficulties facing clubs amid the COVID-19 pandemic could prompt a rethink of the way they operate. Soccer in England was suspended indefinitely last month due to the new coronavirus and West Ham are among several Premier League teams to announce player wage deferrals to help their clubs cope with the financial impact.

Southampton, Watford and Sheffield United have also deferred player wages while Arsenal have said their players and coaching staff had agreed to accept a 12.5% pay cut. "I hope we will all look back and think: 'Maybe we were indulging too much,'" Moyes told reporters in a video conference.

"The people who run football clubs have got to look and say: 'If anything like this happened again in the future, would we be able to survive and get through it?' "I'm hoping it might help football reset itself when we start up again. We have to make sure that all football clubs are saved. There is no way any club can go under."

Moyes, 56, who has been volunteering by delivering fruit and vegetables during the lockdown, said clubs in the upper tiers of the game had a duty to "do the right things". "We have lots of money coming in from different providers. And from that point of view, we have to make sure we do the right things," Moyes added.

"We have to make sure the players are protected as well."

