Indonesia finds 357 new coronavirus cases, 11 new deaths

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 23-04-2020 14:32 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 14:32 IST
Indonesia on Thursday reported 357 new COVID-19 cases and 11 new deaths, taking the total number of infections and fatalities to 7,775 and 647, respectively, health ministry official Achmad Yurianto said.

The number of patients who have recovered from the novel coronavirus was 960, Yurianto said, adding that more than 48,600 people have been tested.

