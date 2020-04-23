Left Menu
Development News Edition

Antwerp port trials wristbands for coronavirus social distancing

Reuters | Updated: 23-04-2020 14:43 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 14:43 IST
Antwerp port trials wristbands for coronavirus social distancing

Workers in the port of Antwerp will next month begin testing wristbands developed by a Belgian technology company that could help guarantee the social distancing required during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rombit, also Antwerp-based, already supplies wearables resembling a sports watch that can warn workers if vehicles are approaching, provide an alert if someone falls into the water or control who uses what equipment or enters specific zones. New software recently installed could help workers keep a required distance apart by giving warning signals if they come for example within 1.5 metres (five feet) of each other.

The developers believe it also could offer contact tracing if someone becomes infected with the coronavirus. The company or health officials can then establish with whom the person was in contact at work in the preceding weeks. Rombit CEO John Baekelmans stresses that, for data privacy reasons, the app is not designed to allow companies to track the location of their workers. Devices merely communicate with each other not with a central server or the internet.

The port of Antwerp, where some 60,000 people work, was already conducting a trial with the wearables before the coronavirus outbreak and will expand the exercise to include the social distancing function in early May. The first workers to use it will be at a lock and a control tower and it could then be expanded to tug boats. Rombit says it has already received requests from 400 to 500 companies from 99 countries and hopes to expand production to have 25,000 devices ready in weeks, potentially expanding more in June.

Baekelmans said logistics firms were among those expressing interest. There have also been enquiries from port and construction companies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Fears for Uganda's zoo animals as cash dwindles in coronavirus lockdown

Nyakato, an orphaned baby elephant at a conservation centre in Uganda, wants to play. She flaps her small ears while poking her trunk through the fence towards her keeper.For now, her biggest problem is loneliness. But soon it may be food -...

Guards chief: U.S. warships will be destroyed if threaten Iran's interests in Gulf

Iran will destroy U.S. warships if Tehrans security is threatened in the Gulf, head of Irans elite Revolutionary Guards Hossein Salami told state TV on Thursday, a day after U.S. President Donald Trump warned Tehran over harassment of U.S. ...

U.S. House to pass nearly $500 million more in coronavirus relief

Hundreds of members of the U.S. House of Representatives will gather in Washington on Thursday to pass a 484 billion coronavirus relief bill, bringing the unprecedented total of funds approved for the crisis to nearly 3 trillion.The measure...

CRPF unit in LWE-hit Gadchiroli prepares masks for locals from hundreds of new vests

An anti-Naxal CRPF unit in Maharashtras Gadchiroli has used hundreds of fresh cotton vests to prepare nearly 2,500 face masks for locals to prevent the spread of COVID-19 infection in the area. The 191st battalion of the Central Reserve P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020