Left Menu
Development News Edition

49 more COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, state tally reaches 1,937

49 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Rajasthan, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 1,937, according to the state Health Department on Thursday.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 23-04-2020 14:56 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 14:56 IST
49 more COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, state tally reaches 1,937
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

49 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Rajasthan, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 1,937, according to the state Health Department on Thursday. While 27 COVID-19 patients have died so far, 407 have recovered and 134 patients have been discharged from hospitals.

Jaipur continues to remain to the worst-affected part of the state with 737 cases. Meanwhile, India's tally of COVID-19 has climbed to 21,393 after 1,409 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Fears for Uganda's zoo animals as cash dwindles in coronavirus lockdown

Nyakato, an orphaned baby elephant at a conservation centre in Uganda, wants to play. She flaps her small ears while poking her trunk through the fence towards her keeper.For now, her biggest problem is loneliness. But soon it may be food -...

Guards chief: U.S. warships will be destroyed if threaten Iran's interests in Gulf

Iran will destroy U.S. warships if Tehrans security is threatened in the Gulf, head of Irans elite Revolutionary Guards Hossein Salami told state TV on Thursday, a day after U.S. President Donald Trump warned Tehran over harassment of U.S. ...

U.S. House to pass nearly $500 million more in coronavirus relief

Hundreds of members of the U.S. House of Representatives will gather in Washington on Thursday to pass a 484 billion coronavirus relief bill, bringing the unprecedented total of funds approved for the crisis to nearly 3 trillion.The measure...

CRPF unit in LWE-hit Gadchiroli prepares masks for locals from hundreds of new vests

An anti-Naxal CRPF unit in Maharashtras Gadchiroli has used hundreds of fresh cotton vests to prepare nearly 2,500 face masks for locals to prevent the spread of COVID-19 infection in the area. The 191st battalion of the Central Reserve P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020