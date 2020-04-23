49 more COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, state tally reaches 1,937
49 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Rajasthan, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 1,937, according to the state Health Department on Thursday.ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 23-04-2020 14:56 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 14:56 IST
49 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Rajasthan, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 1,937, according to the state Health Department on Thursday. While 27 COVID-19 patients have died so far, 407 have recovered and 134 patients have been discharged from hospitals.
Jaipur continues to remain to the worst-affected part of the state with 737 cases. Meanwhile, India's tally of COVID-19 has climbed to 21,393 after 1,409 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare today. (ANI)
