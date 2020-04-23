Left Menu
South Korea plans tests for virus research

Updated: 23-04-2020 16:09 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 15:17 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

South Korean health authorities are planning to soon begin antibody tests to learn how widespread the coronavirus infection is within the population. They are also researching how long people maintain immunity after recovering from COVID-19. Kwon Joon-wook, a senior official from South Korea's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Thursday officials are considering a variety of options, such as testing groups of people in the worst-hit city of Daegu and nearby areas or obtaining blood samples from military conscripts.

He says such tests would be crucial in understanding how the virus spreads and preparing for another surge in infections, which he says could happen in the autumn or winter when cold temperatures move more people indoors. South Korea on Thursday reported eight new infections and two more deaths, bringing its totals to 10,702 cases and 240 fatalities. Its caseload has slowed from early March when it was reported around 500 fresh cases a day. More than 8,200 of the cases were reported from Daegu and nearby towns.

