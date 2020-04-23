Left Menu
Swiss coronavirus death toll rises to 1,268; positive tests almost 28,500

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 23-04-2020 16:35 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 15:55 IST
Swiss coronavirus death toll rises to 1,268; positive tests almost 28,500
The Swiss death toll from the new coronavirus has reached 1,268, the country's public health agency said on Thursday, rising from 1,217 people on Wednesday.

The number of positive tests has increased to 28,496 from 28,268 on Wednesday, it said. The increase in new cases has eased in recent days as Switzerland prepares to loosen restrictions introduced to slow the spread of the disease.

