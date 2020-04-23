Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mideast, African governments failing to protect airlines - IATA

Reuters | Updated: 23-04-2020 18:01 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 17:25 IST
Mideast, African governments failing to protect airlines - IATA
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Middle Eastern and African governments are failing to take the action required to protect their airlines from the economic crisis caused by the new coronavirus pandemic, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Thursday. Several states have stepped in to help their airlines that have seen travel demand decimated by the global outbreak, such as the United States, Singapore and Australia, though few in the Middle East have made their intentions clear.

IATA, which represents 290 global airlines, has been consulting with African and Middle Eastern governments, regulators and stakeholders on how to revive air travel as some countries start to slowly ease lockdowns. However, IATA Vice President for Africa and the Middle East, Muhammad Albakri, said the association was not satisfied with Middle Eastern state efforts to support their airlines.

"We have not seen the desired movements and decisions of governments and decision makers to ... put on the table the economic stimulation packages and the rescue packages, financial packages necessary to keep the airlines in the region alive," Albakri said on a call with reporters. IATA wants to see Middle Eastern governments "prioritise aviation and announce specific rescue measures for the airlines and aviation industry in line with other nations," he said.

The industry body also warned African airlines were on the verge of collapse unless governments urgently stepped in. "Air Mauritius has entered voluntary administration, South African Airways and SA Express are in business rescue, other distressed carriers have placed staff on unpaid leave or signalled their intention to cut jobs. More airlines will follow if urgent financial relief is not provided," Albakri said.

Estimated revenue losses for Middle Eastern carriers from the outbreak have risen to $24 billion, compared with $7.2 billion on March 11, while estimated African losses have stretched to $6 billion from $4 billion, IATA said. Few Middle Eastern governments have said whether they would prop up the region's airlines, which are mostly state-owned.

Dubai has promised new funding to state carrier Emirates, but has not disclosed details, while Qatar Airways has said it would eventually seek government support.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Saudi-led truce in Yemen expires amid fears of coronavirus disaster

A two-week ceasefire in Yemen announced by a Saudi-led military coalition expired on Thursday without leading to a permanent truce, raising fears that the countrys war will grind on and shatter its already weakened ability to combat coronav...

No one should have concerns over India's decision to have new FDI norms as they don't prohibit any trade: Govt sources on China's reaction.

No one should have concerns over Indias decision to have new FDI norms as they dont prohibit any trade Govt sources on Chinas reaction....

FEATURE-Homeless people 'treated as criminals' amid coronavirus lockdowns

By Umberto Bacchi and Rina Chandran TBILISIBANGKOK, April 23 Thomson Reuters Foundation - F rom the Philippines to Italy, homeless people have faced fines or arrest for failing to comply with coronavirus lockdown restrictions, activists and...

Apple plans to sell Macs with its own chips from 2021 - Bloomberg

Apple Inc plans to sell Mac computers with its own main processors by next year based on the chip designs currently used in its iPhones and iPads, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.The iPhone maker is working on three Mac processors based on t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020