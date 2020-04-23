Left Menu
Development News Edition

European firms step up COVID-19 vaccines work, UK team starts human trials

Reuters | Updated: 23-04-2020 18:16 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 18:16 IST
European firms step up COVID-19 vaccines work, UK team starts human trials

Scientists in Britain began clinical trials of a potential COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday as other vaccine developers across Europe also stepped up work on their own experimental shots against the disease caused by the new coronavirus. A team at Britain's Oxford University dosed the first volunteers in a trial of their vaccine - called "ChAdOx1 nCoV-19" - while Italy's ReiThera, Germany's Leukocare and Belgium's Univercells said they were working together on another potential shot and aimed to start trials in a few months.

Britain's GSK and France's Sanofi last week announced a similar agreement to develop a COVID-19 vaccine, with trials starting in the second half of the year. As many as 100 potential COVID-19 candidate vaccines are now under development by biotech and research teams around the world, and at least five of these are in preliminary testing in people in what are known as Phase 1 clinical trials.

The Oxford scientists said last week that large-scale production capacity was being put in place to make millions of doses of the ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 shot, even before trials show whether it is effective. They said on Thursday that the main focus of initial tests is "to find out if this vaccine is going to work against COVID-19, if it won’t cause unacceptable side effects and if it induces good immune responses".

A Swiss scientist said on Thursday he hoped to get ahead of industry projections that a COVID-19 vaccine will take 18 months, with a hope to put his laboratory's version potentially in use in Switzerland this year. Martin Bachmann, head of immunology at Bern's Inselspital hospital and founder of start-up Saiba Biotechaims, said he planned to begin human trials in August in 240 volunteers if he gets the necessary approval from drug watchdog Swissmedic.

Instead of using a weakened virus like some vaccines, Bachmann said his team had opted for a "virus-like particle" that mimics the coronavirus, only without its genetic material needed for replication. The race for a vaccine has been fuelled by the shortage of options for treating the disease. The European Union's drug regulator on Thursday reiterated a warning against using two older malaria drugs outside of trials or national emergency use programmes, citing potentially lethal side effects. (Reporting and writing by Kate Kelland in London; additional reporting by Valentina Consiglio in Italy and by Stephanie Nebehay, John Miller, Michael Shields and Cecile Mantovani in Switzerland; editing by Philippa Fletcher)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

UEFA Women's Euro moved to July 2022

The UEFA Executive Committee on Thursday confirmed that the postponed UEFA Womens Euro 2021 will be held in England from July 6 to July 31 in 2022. The shifting of the tournament to 2022 ensures that the flagship competition has the full po...

Lombardy becomes latest Italian region to start own coronavirus tests

The northern Italian region of Lombardy, at the epicenter of Europes worst coronavirus outbreak, began an antibody testing program on Thursday as it prepared to start opening up its economy following weeks of lockdown.The so-called serologi...

UK universities seek government bailout in COVID-19 lockdown

The COVID-19 pandemic and an ensuing recession will lead to 111,000 fewer UK and 121,000 international first-year students attending the British universities this year, resulting in a 2.5-billion pound funding black hole, a report from a le...

Pregnant Indian woman in UAE files petition in Supreme Court of India, seeks repatriation: report

A 27-year-old pregnant Indian woman in Dubai has filed a petition in the Supreme Court of India seeking help to return home for her delivery, amidst the international travel lockdown imposed by India over the coronavirus pandemic, according...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020