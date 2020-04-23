Left Menu
England's COVID-19 hospital death toll rises to 16,786 - health service

Reuters | London | Updated: 23-04-2020 18:48 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 18:48 IST
England's COVID-19 death toll in hospitals rose by 514 to 16,786, the National Health Service said on Thursday

NHS England said that the people were aged between 31 and 100 years old, and that 16 of the patients, who were aged between 37 and 92 years old, had no known underlying health condition.

