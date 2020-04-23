Egypt keeps night curfew for Ramadan - PM

Egypt will keep a night-time curfew for the holy Muslim month of Ramadan to combat the coronavirus spread but allow one extra hour of movement, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said on Thursday.

The curfew will start at 9 p.m. instead of the previous 8 p.m. and run until 6 a.m., he told a televised news conference.

