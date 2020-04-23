Left Menu
S.Africa's Dis-Chem found to have hiked face mask prices by 261%

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 23-04-2020 19:44 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 19:44 IST
South African pharmaceutical group Dis-Chem has been referred to the Competition Tribunal after an investigation following complaints from consumers about its pricing of dust and surgical masks, the commission said on Thursday.

"This referral (to the Competition Tribunal) follows an investigation by the Commission which found that Dis-Chem has charged excessive prices on essential hygienic goods to the detriment of customers and consumers," the commission said in a statement.

The competition body said the average price increases between February and March on the products ranged between 43% and 261%.

