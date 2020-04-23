217 new coronavirus cases, nine deaths in Gujarat

The number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat reached 2,624 on Thursday after 217 new cases were reported since previous night, a senior official said. 151 cases were reported in Ahmedabad alone, followed by Surat (41), Vadodara (7) and Bharuch (5) besides other parts of the state.

With nine more deaths, the death toll due to the pandemic went up to 112, said Principal Secretary, Health, Jayanti Ravi. 79 persons recovered from the infection and given discharge in the last 24 hours, she added.

