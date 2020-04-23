Left Menu
Developing world needs $1 trillion debt write-off - UN agency

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 23-04-2020 20:52 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 20:34 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Around $1 trillion of debt owed by developing countries should be cancelled under a global deal to help them overcome the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) said on Thursday.

"This is a world where defaults by developing nations on their debt is inevitable," said Richard Kozul-Wright, director of UNCTAD's Division on Globalization and Development Strategies.

