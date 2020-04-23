Developing world needs $1 trillion debt write-off - UN agency

Around $1 trillion of debt owed by developing countries should be cancelled under a global deal to help them overcome the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) said on Thursday.

"This is a world where defaults by developing nations on their debt is inevitable," said Richard Kozul-Wright, director of UNCTAD's Division on Globalization and Development Strategies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.