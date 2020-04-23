Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. Treasury says will be hard for public companies to qualify for coronavirus relief loans

Reuters | Updated: 23-04-2020 21:19 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 21:19 IST
U.S. Treasury says will be hard for public companies to qualify for coronavirus relief loans

A highly valued public company will have a hard time getting a coronavirus relief loan, the U.S. Treasury said on Thursday, just as Congress was poised to approve a new round of funding for the loans known as the Paycheck Protection Program.

"It is unlikely that a public company with substantial market value and access to capital markets will be able to make the required certification in good faith," the Treasury said in an updated list of Frequently Asked Questions on the program. Public outcry has erupted over major chain restaurants being able to take out the forgivable loans in the first round of lending this month.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin warned on Wednesday that companies that received the rescue money intended for small businesses could be investigated. He told Fox Business Network it was "questionable" whether larger firms had qualified for loans based on a self-certification step in the application process. The FAQ made it clear that the Treasury is looking hard at the step in which a small business "must certify in good faith that their PPP loan request is necessary."

"Specifically, before submitting a PPP application, all borrowers should review carefully the required certification that 'current economic uncertainty makes this loan request necessary to support the ongoing operations of the applicant,'" it said. The U.S. Senate has approved another $310 billion in funding for the loans, with the House of Representatives set to pass it later on Thursday. The debt, administered by the Small Business Administration, is intended to help employers keep workers on their payrolls.

The initial $349 billion in funding, depleted in less than two weeks, went to publicly held companies such as sandwich chain Potbelly Corp and steakhouse operator Ruth Hospitality Group, prompting complaints that smaller, independent restaurants and "mom and pop" businesses were squeezed out.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Operating cargo flights to bring essential medical supplies: Blue Dart

Logistics services provider Blue Dart Express on Thursday said it recently operated a freighter service on the Kolkata - Guangzhou - Guwahati - Kolkata route to bring critical personal protective gears and other COVID-19 related medical sup...

Honda extends North America auto production halt through May 8

Honda Motor Co said Thursday it will extend a shutdown of all of its North American auto plants through May 8 and extend unpaid leaves for many salaried workers.Honda, which began its North American production shutdown on March 23, is exten...

India, UN, development partners helping Papua New Guinea in COVID-19 fight

India and the US along with the United Nations and development partners such as the World Bank worked together to fund essential equipment to fight COVID-19 disease in Papua New Guinea where there are seven confirmed cases of the virus. Res...

Nagaland Covid-19 patient being treated in Assam stable

The lone Covid-19 patient from Nagaland, who is undergoing treatment in the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital GMCH in Assam, is stable and has been shifted from the ICU to the isolation ward, a senior official said here on Thursday. Non...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020