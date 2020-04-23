Woman dies of COVID-19 in Dakshina Kannada; toll rises to two

Left Menu
PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 23-04-2020 22:01 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 22:01 IST
(EDS: Updating with news of death) Mangaluru, Apr 23 (PTI): A 75-year-old woman died due to coronavirus infection in Dakshina Kannada (DK) Thursday, taking the number of Covid-19 victims in the district to two. The deceased woman was a close relative of the first victim from the district, a 50-year-old woman from Kasba village in Bantwal taluk, who died on April 19.

The woman was admitted to a private hospital on April 16 after suffering a stroke, from where she was shifted to the intensive care unit of the Wenlock COVID-19 hospital on Wednesday. Her throat swab samples sent for test turned out positive earlier in the day and she succumbed to the disease in the evening, an official medical bulletin said.

Another primary contact of the first victim, a 67- year-old woman who is her immediate neighbour, is currently under treatment here. A total of 1,615 samples have been sent for tests so far in the district, of which 1,222 have tested negative and 17 positive.

Twelve patients have been discharged after recovery. Of the reports received Thursday, 213 tested negative and one positive.

Reports of 376 samples are awaited. In Udupi district, no positive cases were reported.

A total of 1,007 samples have been collected so far in the district. Reports of 26 samples received Thursday were negative.

