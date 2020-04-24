California suffered state's deadliest day of coronavirus outbreak, 115 dead

California recorded 115 deaths from COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, the state's deadliest day of the coronavirus pandemic, Governor Gavin Newsom said on Thursday.

Newsom said the deaths came as the number of hospitalizations and intensive care unit patients suffering from COVID-19 dropped slightly.

