U.S. House creates panel to probe federal coronavirus response

The Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday approved the creation of a special investigative panel to examine the federal government's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

By a partisan vote, with Republicans opposing the measure, the House signed off on the panel, which will have broad powers to investigate how federal dollars are being spent, U.S. preparedness and Trump administration deliberations. It will be able to issue subpoenas as it conducts its probes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.