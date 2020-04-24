U.S. House creates panel to probe federal coronavirus response

U.S. House creates panel to probe federal coronavirus responseReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-04-2020 02:14 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 02:14 IST
The Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday approved the creation of a special investigative panel to examine the federal government's response to the coronavirus pandemic.
By a partisan vote, with Republicans opposing the measure, the House signed off on the panel, which will have broad powers to investigate how federal dollars are being spent, U.S. preparedness and Trump administration deliberations. It will be able to issue subpoenas as it conducts its probes.
