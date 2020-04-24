Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. to test some immigrants for coronavirus before deportation

Reuters | Updated: 24-04-2020 05:20 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 05:20 IST
U.S. to test some immigrants for coronavirus before deportation

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) plans to begin testing some migrants in detention for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, before deporting them to other countries, a U.S. official familiar with the effort said on Thursday. ICE will acquire 2,000 tests per month from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to screen deportees, the official said, without mentioning the timing. The agency is unlikely to have enough tests for all deportees and will need to prioritize, the official said on condition of anonymity.

ICE and HHS did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The move comes amid criticism from foreign governments about receiving migrants infected with virus.

More than 250 immigrant detainees in U.S. custody have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. But only some 425 tests had been conducted on the more than 32,000 detainees nationwide, an ICE spokeswoman said on Wednesday. Guatemala said it would stop receiving deportees from the United States after at least 63 returning migrants tested positive for COVID-19, nearly a fifth of all the reported cases in the Central American country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

U.S. House passes $500 billion coronavirus bill in latest relief package

The U.S. House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved a 484 billion coronavirus relief bill on Thursday, funding small businesses and hospitals and pushing the total spending response to the crisis to an unprecedented near 3 trillion. T...

Bombay HC issues notice to Maha govt in Thane engineer assault case

The Bombay High Court has asked the Maharashtra government as to why the Thane engineer assault case, in which state minister Jitendra Awhads staff was allegedly involved, should not be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation CBI...

US House approves interim $484 bn COVID-19 relief bill

The US House of Representatives on Thursday local time passed a coronavirus pandemic relief bill of USD 484 billion that provides funding for small businesses, hospitals and coronavirus testing. This comes as the virus continues to ravage t...

Indian-American NGO raises USD 1 million for coronavirus relief work in US, India

An Indian-American NGO has raised USD 1 million to fight hunger in India and the United States amid the the coronavirus pandemic. This translates to 4,700,000 meals for people in the United States and ration kits for 106,000 migrant workers...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020