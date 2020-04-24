Left Menu
Hungary to scrap curfew, refocus anti-coronavirus defense -PM

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 24-04-2020 11:51 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 11:23 IST
Prime Minister Viktor Orban (File photo) Image Credit: Flickr

Hungary plans to replace the current lockdown that imposes a blanket curfew over the population with a more fine-tuned version from early May, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio on Friday.

Orban said the new rules will focus on the elderly, the sick and those living in big cities, as those people are exposed to a disproportionate measure of risk.

