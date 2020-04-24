Left Menu
Hungary PM expects fast economic recovery, to focus on jobs

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 24-04-2020 11:49 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 11:34 IST
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (File photo) Image Credit: Flickr

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Friday said he expected a fast economic recovery in the wake of the new coronavirus pandemic, adding that his government's recovery plans will focus on employment.

"I am not among the most optimistic people, but neither am I a pessimist," he told state radio in an interview. "I expect a fast recovery."

Hungary has kept in place a nationwide lockdown for more than a month, which has destroyed tens of thousands of jobs, which Orban said he wanted to rebuild, calling that the most important plank of his crisis management plans.

