Left Menu
Development News Edition

Many of Japan's pachinko parlours stay open despite state of emergency

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 24-04-2020 14:05 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 13:12 IST
Many of Japan's pachinko parlours stay open despite state of emergency
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

As stores have closed across Japan during a state of emergency, some pachinko parlors remain defiantly open, sparking concern the noisy gambling halls could undermine the government's fight against the novel coronavirus. The halls, where players sit back-to-back at long rows of machines amid the jangle of bouncing steel balls and garish flashing lights, are a fixture on many Japanese streets and are popular with young people, the underemployed and hardcore gamblers.

"I think this is more crowded than usual," Kensuke Takao, a 22-year-old restaurant worker, said at a pachinko parlor in Tokyo's Hatagaya district. "I suppose everybody doesn't have jobs or places to go other than these pachinko parlors, which are still open." Even as Japan imposed a state of emergency in Tokyo and six other areas on April 7, then extended it to the nation last week, some parlors have jangled away as usual.

The parlors are found all over Japan, creating a headache for officials trying to slow the spread of the coronavirus. "We would like to consider the next step against pachinko parlors that do not comply, such as a public announcement," Japanese Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura told reporters this week.

On Friday, the Osaka governor publicly revealed the names of six pachinko parlors in the prefecture that have not followed its request to shut down, Japanese media reported. On Tuesday, Tokyo plans to announce the names of pachinko parlors that have remained open despite being asked to close down, Governor Yuriko Koike said at a news conference on Friday.

Japan's two major pachinko chains, Maruhan and Dynam, told Reuters that more than half of their hundreds of branches are already closed, or will be shut down by the weekend. Others remain open with precautionary measures in place. "Places that are touched a lot, such as the pachinko machines, slot machines, and lockers, are wiped down with alcohol," a Dynam spokesman said. "The conditions at each location vary, so social distancing measures are left to the individual parlors."

Though gambling is strictly controlled in Japan, pachinko a vertical, pinball-like game that pays out in ball bearings - skirts the rules. Players exchange the balls for prize tokens, which can be redeemed for cash. Popularity has been dropping, however. The industry has shrunk to about 20 trillion yen ($185.5 billion) from about 30 trillion yen a decade ago, according to the Japan Productivity Center, which compiles statistics on the leisure sector.

Although some pachinko customers said the coronavirus crisis could warrant a shutdown, parlor owners warned that they might not be able to reopen. "There's pressure from officials and society, but some owners cannot easily shut down, because our businesses might face risks of bankruptcy if the situation drags on," one owner of a few parlors outside Tokyo told Reuters, speaking anonymously because of the sensitivity of the issue. ($1 = 107.8100 yen)

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

40 healthcare staff at AIIMS gastro dept in self-quarantine

Around 40 healthcare staff, including doctors and nurses working at the gastroenterology department in AIIMS, have been advised self-quarantine after a 30-year-old male nurse working with them tested positive for COVID-19, official sources ...

Lebanese central bank sets rate of 3,625 pounds per dollar at transfer firms, source says

The Lebanese central bank set an exchange rate of 3,625 Lebanese pounds per dollar to be applied by money-transfer firms on Friday, a central bank source said, 58 weaker than the official peg as the country grapples with a financial crisis....

Zone of comfort: Three Maha districts keep coronavirus at bay By Eknath Makne

Dark clouds of the COVID-19 crisis have been hovering over hotspots like Mumbai and Pune in Maharashtra, but then there are also azure skies covering its Wardha, Bhandara and Gadchiroli districts which have not reported a single positive ca...

German unemployment to rise beyond 3 mln in 2020 -IAB

German unemployment is set to rise by around 520,000 and exceed 3 million this year, the IAB labor market research institute said on Friday, as the coronavirus pandemic puts a strain on the economy and more people out of work.In a research ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020