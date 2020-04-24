Left Menu
Development News Edition

Solar-powered food carts converted to virus disinfection vehicles in Kabul

Reuters | Kabul | Updated: 24-04-2020 14:18 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 13:26 IST
Solar-powered food carts converted to virus disinfection vehicles in Kabul
A vehicle spraying disinfectant along a street to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Kabul Image Credit: ANI

Just a few weeks ago, Marzia Sikandar served burgers and rice from her solar-powered mobile cart in Kabul, but now, wearing a protective suit, she distributes masks and offers free soap and water in the Afghan capital to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

Her converted carbon-neutral rickshaw is one of around 40 owned by social enterprise Banu's Kitchen which had until recently employed women to sell food and support their families in Afghanistan's conservative society but has now been transformed into mobile sanitizing stations in a country where many are without running water or easy access to health services. "Of course I'm so worried about this virus, especially when I'm outside and when I get back home, I'm afraid that the virus will spread to my children, though I take precautions. But I'm delighted that I can help my compatriots and the country," said Sikandar, 45, who distributes up to 70 masks a day.

Afghanistan's total number of coronavirus cases was at more than 1,200 on Friday with 40 deaths, and officials and experts have cautioned the number could rise far higher given limited testing and the country's weak health infrastructure. At one stop in the locked-down capital, Sikandar's fellow disinfection worker was on hand to help space out people who had queued up to get their hands washed, while her husband, Mohammad Anwar, sanitized a policeman's rifle and hosed down nearby cars with disinfectant.

They are among roughly 80 women and men thrust to the forefront of fighting COVID-19 after the government provided the funds to Banu's Kitchen to convert the food carts into these mobile disinfectant vehicles. "Afghanistan is one of the poorest countries in the world, and most of the population cannot afford the sanitizing product, which have higher prices," said Farhad Wajdi, who founded Banu's Kitchen in 2018.

"Our mission is to reach these underprivileged families, these impaired families who cannot afford to buy sanitizing products." But he hopes that eventually things will return to normal and Banu's Kitchen's female workers can return to selling food.

"We hope to see the end of the coronavirus, so we can convert these disinfecting carts back to the Zero-Carbon food carts."

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Indonesia reports 436 new coronavirus cases, biggest daily jump

Indonesia reported its biggest daily jump in coronavirus infections after identifying 436 new cases, taking the total to 8,211, data provided by health ministry official Achmad Yurianto showed on Friday.Forty-two more people who had tested ...

EU heading for 5-10% economic contraction in 2020-Breton

The European Union is heading this year towards a 5-10 economic contraction due to the new coronavirus outbreak, EU Industry Commissioner Thierry Breton said on Friday, adding that figure could get worse if things dont get better.In an inte...

40 healthcare staff at AIIMS gastro dept in self-quarantine

Around 40 healthcare staff, including doctors and nurses working at the gastroenterology department in AIIMS, have been advised self-quarantine after a 30-year-old male nurse working with them tested positive for COVID-19, official sources ...

Lebanese central bank sets rate of 3,625 pounds per dollar at transfer firms, source says

The Lebanese central bank set an exchange rate of 3,625 Lebanese pounds per dollar to be applied by money-transfer firms on Friday, a central bank source said, 58 weaker than the official peg as the country grapples with a financial crisis....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020